This week the European Tour are in Italy where there are plenty of Ryder Cuppers on show – check out who we think will do well with these Italian Open Golf Betting Tips

This week the European Tour is in Italy and at the Golf Club Milano for the Italian Open.

Last year Rikard Karlberg beat Martin Kaymer in a play-off – if you think the Swede can triumph again this year he is 66/1.

With a larger prizepool than in previous years and the Ryder Cup just around the corner there are a few big names on show this week, Martin Kaymer (11/1), Danny Willett (16/1) and Ben An (18/1) to name just a few.

Last year Karlberg won the event by only hitting 35% of fairways, but recovered to hit over 70% of the GIR – I am hoping the picks I have gone for below will hit those greens and roll the putts well.

Italian Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Andy Sullivan 3 points each way at 35/1 – The Englishman has been in a bit of a lull of late with three missed cuts in a row. Needs to find some form and this could be just the place for his game to come back to him ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Scott Hend 3 points each way at 40/1 – The Aussie has been in the final pairing two weeks in a row and is having an unbelievable season. Finished top 5 in both of those events and is 14th on the Race To Dubai. This course set-up should suit his game as well.

Nicolas Colsaerts 2 points each way at 55/1 – The Belgian has had a couple of consecutive Top 25 finishes over the past fortnight and was 20th here in 2015, where if his putting had been better he would have pushed for the title.

Matteo Manassero 1 point each way at 100/1 – I had to pick at least one Italian and the frustrating Manassero gets the nod. Has very impressive GIR stats so should enjoy the course, although needs to have a good week with the putter as well.

Haydn Porteous 1 point each way at 300/1 – Any course which allows for poor driving accuracy is one that is a green light for the young South African, hits is a long way but not necessarily in the correct direction.