Italian Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Matthew Fitzpatrick 4 points each way at 23/1 with Sportnation.bet – Am surprised to see him this long odds this week. Won a couple of weeks back and has had an 11th and 15th since. Also finished 3rd here in 2015 and 16th in 2016.

Eddie Pepperell 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – I just cannot leave him alone. He has had five top 7 finishes in his last 6 starts – really incredible results! At the end of May he was outside the world’s top 500, now he is in the Top 200 and is inside the top 50 on the Race To Dubai.

David Horsey 2 points each way at 55/1 with Sportnation.bet – Playing super solid golf, five consecutive top 40 finishes and a runner-up place as well he is in good form going into an event he finished 5th at last season.

Nacho Elvira 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard is on track to win a Tour event soon and this could be the week. Finished 3rd here in 2016 and his form on tour has been good of late – course should suit his game again.

Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you!