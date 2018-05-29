Italian Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

The European Tour is in Italy this week for the second Rolex Series event. Tyrrell Hatton is defending champion in the Italian Open at Gardagolf CC.

Tyrrell Hatton is defending champion in the Italian Open this week on the European Tour. The Englishman faces competition from a strong field at Gardagolf CC.

The Italian Open has been brought forward in the schedule for this season. It was only last October that Hatton took the title at Golf Club de Milano.

As the second event in the European Tour’s 2017 Rolex Series, the Italian Open carries an enhanced prize fund of $7,000,000 and has attracted a world-class field.

Last week’s BMW PGA Championship winner Francesco Molinari will play host and he’ll be aiming for more success in an event he has won twice before, in 2006 and 2016.

Other top players on the start sheet include Alex Noren, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood.

It’s the 75th running of this prestigious event. It was first contested in 1925 when Francesco Pasquali took the title. Since then many famous players have triumphed in the event, they include Sir Henry Cotton, Peter Thomson, Tony Jacklin, Bernhard Langer, Greg Norman and Sandy Lyle.

Gardagolf in Valtenesi opened for play in 1986 with 18 holes designed by Golf and Gardens together with Cotton, Pennink, Steel and partners. The club has welcomed many significant tournament since then, including the 2003 Italian Open won by Mathias Gronberg.

The weather forecast looks reasonable although rain and thunderstorms in the build-up to the tournament could affect the playing characteristics of the course.

Venue: Gardagolf CC, Brescia, Italy

Date: May 31 – Jun 3

Course stats: par 71, 7,201 yards

Purse: €5,970,000

Defending champion: Tyrrell Hatton (-11)

How to watch the Italian Open

TV Coverage:

Wednesday 30 – Sky Sports Golf from 2pm (on the range)

Thursday 31 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30am

Friday 1 – Sky Sports Golf from 9.30am

Saturday 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Sunday 3 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Players to watch:

Lucas Bjerregaard – The Dane is on great form right now. His last three European Tour finishes have been 6th, 5th and tied 3rd. Look for him to continue his run in Italy.

Adrian Otaegui – He’ll look to bounce back from a disappointing Wentworth. The Spaniard doesn’t have to look too far back to find form. He won the Belgian Knockout and was second in the Volvo China Open.

Andy Sullivan – Showing signs of a return to form with a 3rd and a 7th in his last three starts. He’s on the verge of making a return to the winner’s circle and this could be the week he does it.

Key holes: 13th and 15th – Two par 5s on the back nine that should be reachable in two for most in the field, measuring 525 and 569 yards respectively. The players will be looking to make gains on these holes. Both turn from right to left and will favour the players able to draw the ball.