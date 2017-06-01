The Golden Bear called withdrawals "pretty much the norm these days" after Rory McIlroy pulled out of the Memorial Tournament

Jack Nicklaus Criticises Modern Day Withdrawals

With the Memorial Tournament taking place this week at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village Country Club, the Golden Bear has been speaking to the media.

He was asked about Rory McIlroy’s withdrawal from the Memorial, after the world number two pulled out with ongoing rib troubles – deciding to rest until the US Open at Erin Hills in two weeks.

Nicklaus said McIlroy did text him, but complained about modern-day players pulling out more regularly than those in Nicklaus’ day.

Rory wasn’t the only player to pull out this week, Justin Rose (back) and Paul Casey (foot) have also withdrawn.

“You think I had any injuries when I played? Do you think Arnold had any injuries when he played? Do you think Gary had any injuries when he played? How many tournaments do you think that we entered that we withdrew from during the course of our career?” Nicklaus said.

He gestured a ‘0’ with his hand.

“Never entered if I wasn’t going to play,” Nicklaus went on to say.

He put it down to financial reasons and said withdrawals are “pretty much the norm today.”

“Would they withdraw back 30 years ago? Probably not, because that wasn’t the norm,” Nicklaus said.

“We played through it. We had a ton of injuries and I played through it.

The 18-time major winner then went on to say how much more of an influence he had on his career than players nowadays have.

“I made my own decisions. I didn’t have an entourage. I didn’t have a fitness trainer. I didn’t have a nutritionist, whatever you all have, somebody to cut my toenails in the morning. I didn’t have any of that. I did that myself.

“I think that entourage helps make that decision for the player, telling them, ‘We think physically this is probably not right for you to play.’ And that’s what their job is.”