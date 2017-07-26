The Australian has been admitted to Royal Melbourne Hospital for a third leukemia battle

Jarrod Lyle Returns To Hospital In Third Cancer Scare

Two-time professional winner Jarrod Lyle, 35, has returned to Royal Melbourne Hospital for what doctors suspect will be a third fight against leukemia.

Lyle has twice fought and beaten acute myeloid leukemia – once in 1998 and again in 2012.

Lyle has twice won on the Web.com Tour.

Our thoughts are with Lyle, his family and friends.

Lyle’s family released this statement:

“A routine blood test conducted earlier this week returned abnormal results and Jarrod was immediately admitted to hospital and placed under the care of his previous medical specialist. He will remain there at least until a full diagnosis has been made.

“He has undergone several tests and will have several more in the coming days. At this point, we have not yet received complete test results, so there is no definitive diagnosis and we do not have an agreed treatment plan.

“We cannot speculate about anything until we get more information. We are grateful to be surrounded by incredibly supportive people and we truly appreciate your consideration and respect for our privacy at this time.”

Here is some of the support the Aussie has received on Twitter:

