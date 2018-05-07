Jason Day of Australia came through a tough final day at Quail Hollow to win the Wells Fargo Championship by two strokes from Aaron Wise and Nick Watney.

Jason Day battles to Wells Fargo Championship victory

Jason Day battled to a closing 69 in the Wells Fargo Championship and, despite being some way from his best form, he claimed the win and a second PGA Tour title of 2018.

The Australian found just eight greens in regulation during the final round at Quail Hollow but, displaying great tenacity, he managed to get the job done.

Day was three clear at the start of the back nine but he let it slip with a bogey on the 13th and then a ball in the water on the 14th. After that he found himself in a tie with Aaron Wise. But Day moved clear again with a birdie on the 16th. He then played the shot of the week on the 17th. His tee shot on the par-3 hit the flag and stopped just three feet from the cup. On a hole that measured 230-yards, Day’s was the only birdie of the day. With a two-shot lead, Day parred the last to claim his 12th PGA Tour victory.

“One of the best wins I have ever had,” said Day. “You sit there and play mental games with yourself, subconsciously saying, ‘You can’t do this. You’re going to fail, you’re going to fail,’ I just kept on saying to myself, ‘Forget about it and keep pushing.'”

YOUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GEAR OF 2018

21-year-old Aaron Wise enjoyed the best finish of his career, ending the week in a tie for second. Saving pars on the final two holes, he moved from 105th to 51st on the FedEx Cup standings.

“My coach Casey Martin told me that if you ever want to play the PGA Tour, you have to have a good short game,” Wise said. “Ever since then I’ve really worked on it.”

Wise tied for second with Nick Watney. It was his best result since a second place finish in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in 2015.

Phil Mickelson had another good week, finishing in a tie for fifth with Paul Casey and Peter Uihlein. Mickelson now has eight top-five finishes at Quail Hollow.

It wasn’t such a good day for Tiger Woods. He struggled to a closing 74 and ended the week in a tie for 55th.

Wells Fargo Championship

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

3-6 May

Purse: $7,700,000 Par: 71

1 Jason Day (Aus) 69 67 67 69 272 $1,386,000

T2 Nick Watney (USA) 72 67 66 69 274 $677,600

T2 Aaron Wise (USA) 68 68 70 68 274 $677,600

4 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 75 65 66 70 276 $369,600

T5 Paul Casey (Eng) 69 68 69 71 277 $281,050

T5 Phil Mickelson (USA) 72 72 64 69 277 $281,050

T5 Peter Uihlein (USA) 72 72 62 71 277 $281,050

8 Patrick Reed (USA) 71 71 67 69 278 $238,700

T9 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 68 71 71 69 279 $200,200

T9 Luke List (USA) 70 72 67 70 279 $200,200

T9 Sam Saunders (USA) 70 69 68 72 279 $200,200

T9 Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 70 67 70 72 279 $200,200

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage