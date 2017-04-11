Jeunghun Wang defends Trophee Hassan II

The European Tour heads to Morocco this week for the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. South Korea’s Jeunghun Wang is the defending champion.

Jeunghun Wang has made the journey from The Masters to Morocco this week to defend his title in the Trophee Hassan II. After claiming a third victory in the Qatar Masters this January, Wang will be one of the favourites again this time out.

Wang and Mike Weir are the only players who competed at Augusta who will tee it up in Rabat this week. But there are some good names on the start sheet. Joost Luiten of Holland is in the field, so too are Frenchmen Alex Levy and Victor Dubuisson. Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Bjorn are also competing.

Before it became a fixture on the European circuit, the event was won by some notable players, including – Billy Casper, Lee Trevino, Payne Stewart, Vijay Singh and Ernie Els. This is Morocco’s longest running sports event.

Although this tournament was first contested back in 1971, this will only be the eighth season it has featured on the European Tour schedule. Rhys Davies of Wales won in 2010, then David Horsey, Michael Hoey and Marcel Siem, Alejandro Canizares and Richie Ramsay have triumphed since then. Last year, Jeunghun Wang of South Korea took the title after a playoff against Nacho Elvira.

The course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam was commissioned by King Hassan II and was designed by Robert Trent Jones. It’s a tough track and a long one too – It stretches out to 7,615 yards. Expect a winning score of single figures under par.

The weather forecast is pretty good for the whole week, getting warmer on the weekend.

Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

Date: April 13-16

Course stats: par 73, 7,615 yards

Purse: €2,500,000

Defending Champion: Jeunghun Wang (-5)

TV Coverage:

Thursday 13 – Sky Sports 4 from 11.30am

Friday 14 – Sky Sports 4 from 11.30am

Saturday 15 – Sky Sports 4 from 2.30pm

Sunday 16 – Sky Sports 4 from 2.30pm

Player watch:

Jeunghun Wang – Last year’s champion clearly enjoys this course. He missed the cut at The Masters but that could be a good thing as he’ll have had time to recover. He won in Qatar at the start of the year.

Jordan Smith – He’s been on a solid run this season. He’s picked up money in every European Tour event he’s played in this year and he is currently 35th on the Race to Dubai.

David Horsey – A former winner of this event, Horsey showed some great form in the Hero Indian Open to bag a top-10. He’s a talented player and a hard worker – It would be no surprise to see him back in the winner’s circle.

Key hole: 9th. A great par-3 of 194 yards, the ball must carry all the way to the green over water. Anything drifting too far left or right will also end up wet. This one will get the pulse racing.