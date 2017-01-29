Jeunghun Wang wins Qatar Masters in playoff

21-year-old Jeunghun Wang of South Korea came through a three-man playoff against Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren and Jaco Van Zyl of South Africa to win the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha GC.

Jeunghun Wang birdied the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat Joakim Lagergren and Jaco Van Zyl and claim his third European Tour title.

Wang began the final day at Doha GC with a three shot lead but after 15 holes he found himself with company at the top of the board. Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren posted a fine closing round of 66 to set a clubhouse total of 16-under-par and Jaco Van Zyl of South Africa had reached 16-under with a birdie two on the 13th.

Wang got to 17-under with a birdie on the 16th, but he dropped a shot at the 17th and was unable to birdie the par-5 last. Van Zyl also parred in and that left three tied on a four round total of 272. Wang, Van Zyl and Lagergren returned to the 18th to settle the tournament via a sudden-death playoff.

Van Zyl looked favourite when he found the green in two shots, but he three putted for par. Both Lagergren and Wang missed the putting surface with their second shots. The Swede was unable to get up-and-down from the greenside bunker whereas Wang managed to get down in two from behind the green. With a birdie four, the title was his.

“This feels really fantastic for me,” he said. “It’s really, really great. I’m so happy. I just don’t want to get any pressure this year. I just want to learn from the other players. I just want to keep winning, I hope. I’ve really got a lot of confidence right now. I just want to play another tournament.”

3 Talking points from the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

1 – At just 21-years-old, Wang is the third youngest player in European Tour history to reach three victories on the circuit. Only Matteo Manassero and Seve Ballesteros achieved the feat more quickly. Last season Wang was European Tour rookie of the year after wins in Morocco and Mauritius. He could now climb as high as 29th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

2 – Jaco Van Zyl is still seeking his first European Tour victory. In 150 starts, this was the fifth time he has finished as runner-up. The South African was left to rue a second three-putt of the day on the first playoff hole.

Holing short putts video:

3 – Jordan Smith finished as best-placed Brit, in a tie for sixth place. The Englishman closed with an excellent 66 to move up the leaderboard. Another Englishman, Nathan Kimsey, was tied for ninth. Both men are playing their first full season on the European Tour. 25-year-old Smith earned his card by topping the Challenge Tour rankings last season. Kimsey earned his through the Qualifying School.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Doha GC, Doha, Qatar

Jan 26-29

Purse €2,333,000 par 72

1 Jeunghun Wang (Kor) 69 67 65 71 272 €389,657

T2 Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 67 72 67 66 272 €203,063

T2 Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) 67 69 68 68 272 €203,063

T4 Thomas Aiken (RSA) 68 68 69 68 273 €108,015

T4 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 69 69 69 66 273 €108,015

T6 Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Esp) 70 70 66 68 274 €70,139

T6 Nacho Elvira (Esp) 67 69 68 70 274 €70,139

T6 Jordan Smith (Eng) 71 66 71 66 274 €70,139

T9 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 66 70 70 69 275 €49,565

T9 Nathan Kimsey (Eng) 66 74 66 69 275 €49,565

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage