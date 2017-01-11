Jim Furyk set to be named 2018 US Ryder Cup Captain on Wednesday ahead of Fred Couples

Jim Furyk Named 2018 US Ryder Cup Captain

The USGA has announced Jim Furyk as the 2018 US Ryder Cup captain.

The selection committee, which includes Davis Love III, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, are believed to have chose the 2003 US Open champion ahead of three-time Presidents Cup-winning captain Fred Couples.

Furyk told the BBC – “I get chills thinking about all the events I’ve been lucky enough to take part in. To be sitting here as the 2018 captain is such an honour,”.

Furyk has immediately announced that Davis Love III as his first vice-captain.

Furyk was vice-captain to Davis Love III at the 2016 Ryder Cup, where the USA won for the first time since 2008 by defeating Europe 17-11 at Hazeltine.

The Pennsylvanian was also a member of the Task Force which was set up after the USA’s third defeat in a row in 2014 at Gleneagles.

He has made nine Ryder Cup appearances but has been on just two winning teams, and shares the record of most losses (20) with Phil Mickelson.

Last month, Furyk said he would relish the opportunity to captain his country.

He said, “If they [the committee] decide 2018, 2020, 2022, whenever, that I’m the right person, I would love to have that job.”

“It really helped to be an assistant for Davis, who has done it twice, the best leader,” Furyk said.

“Any time you can do this, you’re learning. You’re going to make some mistakes, you’re going to do some things right. We did a lot of good things that week. We made some mistakes, and we’ll learn from them and keep building on the system.”

“I’m very proud to represent my country and when I look back on my career and the things I’ve done, making nine teams means an awful lot.”

“You have to be consistent and to be able to qualify by right for eight of them, to be in the mix that often, I’m proud of that. I don’t think you ever need motivation to play in the Ryder Cup. It is my favourite event.”

Furyk has won 17 PGA Tour titles as well as the 2010 FedEx Cup and currently lies 4th on the PGA Tour’s Career-Money list with winnings of $67,376,752.

Thomas Bjorn was announced as Europe’s captain last month for the match which takes place next September at Le Golf National in Paris.