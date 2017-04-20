The 2016 USPGA Champion has announced that he has been diagnosed with the bacterial infection but will tee it up this week on the PGA Tour

Jimmy Walker Reveals He Has Lyme Disease

The 2016 USPGA Champion Jimmy Walker has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

The disease is a bacterial infection that is spread to humans by infected ticks.

Ticks are small spider-like creatures commonly found on golf courses because they live in woodland and heathland areas.

He has felt symptoms since November last year during Thanksgiving.

The six-time PGA Tour winner told media at The Masters, where he ended in a tie for 18th, that he was suffering with mononucleosis and felt sluggish.

“How long I’ve had it? I don’t know. I know I haven’t felt great since about then,” Walker said.

“Been talking to some doctors, trying to figure out the course of action to take and get on some meds to get it going in the right direction.

“Basically feels like you got the flu. No strength, just got nothing,” he said. “And it comes and goes in waves. You never know when it’s going to pop up.”

Walker will continue playing on the PGA Tour. This week he tees it up in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, where he grew up after being born in Oklahoma.