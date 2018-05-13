Joakim Lagergren wins Rocco Forte Open

Sweden’s Joakim Lagergen came through a playoff against Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France to win the Rocco Forte Open at the Verdura Golf Club in Sicily.

Joakim Lagergren of Sweden claimed his first European Tour title with a playoff victory over France’s Mike Lorenzo-Vera in the Rocco Forte Open at the Verdura Golf Club in Sicily.

Lagergren played a superb approach to the 18th on the first hole of the sudden-death playoff to set up a birdie that handed him his maiden European Tour victory.

Lagergren began the final day at Verdura GC two shots behind Lorenzo-Vera, after both men had fired excellent third rounds of 63.

The Swede overturned that deficit with four birdies in his first nine holes on Sunday. At the turn, he headed the pack.

But the birdies dried up on the back nine for Lagergren and Lorenzo-Vera re-joined him at the top of the board with a birdie on the 17th. Both men parred the last hole and extra time was required to decide the outcome of the tournament.

Lagergren needed just one hole to secure his first European Tour victory, making a brilliant birdie three on the 18th.

For Lorenzo-Vera it was a second straight runner’s-up finish. The Frenchman lost in the final of last week’s GolfSixes tournament at Centurion Club together with countryman Romain Wattel.

Lucas Herbert of Australia made his way through the pack on Sunday with an excellent final round of 63. He came home in just 30 strokes to tie with England’s Andy Sullivan for third.

Lucas Bjerrregaard of Denmark looked poised to threaten Lagergren for the lead after reaching 15-under through 12 holes. But the Dane couldn’t make further progress and a dropped shot on the 18th saw him fall back into fifth place.

Rocco Forte Open – Verdura

Verdura GC, Agrigento, Sicily

10-13 May

Purse: €1,000,000 Par: 71

1 Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 71 66 63 68 268

2 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 71 64 63 70 268

T3 Lucas Herbert (Aus) 69 71 66 63 269

T3 Andy Sullivan (Eng) 67 72 65 65 269

5 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 65 68 68 69 270

6 Julian Geurrier (Fra) 68 65 67 71 271

T7 Steven Brown (Eng) 68 66 73 66 273

T7 Francesco Laporta (Ita) 69 69 67 68 273

T9 Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 71 70 67 66 274

T9 Andrea Pavan (Ita) 72 66 66 70 274

