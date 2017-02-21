This week the European Tour is back in South Africa for the Joburg Open, check out who the GM Tipster thinks will do well with these Joburg Open Golf Betting Tips

Joburg Open Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour continues its merry jaunt around the sunniest parts of planet earth with the Joburg Open this week at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club.

The event was won last season by Haydn Porteous, his first European Tour victory, and like 2016 the players will be vying for a spot in the Open Championship as well as well as victory in the event itself – Porteous is 66/1 to defend his title.

Favourites for the event are Brandon Stone (13/1 and George Coetzee (16/1) two South African natives in good form this season.

We had our first winner of the season last week when we picked Brett Rumford to win at 40/1 in Australia and also had Thomas Pieters at 100/1 each way on the PGA Tour… so a good week all round. To check out how we are doing for the season check out the golf betting tips home page.

Enter Code: BRAZIL

Joburg Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets



Anthony Wall 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil –The Englishman has had a quiet start to the season and has only played in the desert swing so far, where he had a couple of solid finishes. He loves it in Joburg, with three top 10s in his last three starts including a 3rd and 2nd place finish – and unlike a few of the players around his price did not play in Australia last week so should be refreshed and raring to go.

Graeme Storm 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – Surprised his odds are quite this long, the last time he played in South Africa he beat Rory McIlroy to win the BMW SA Open. Shot a 62 on this course in 2013, so it will be down to whether he is mentally ready to compete for the top spot again this week.

Jbe Kruger 1 point each way at 80/1 with Bet On Brazil – The South African has had a solid 2017 season so far including a Top 10 finish in Hong Kong. Has plenty of experience playing at the venue, including a 9th place finish in 2012.

Daniel Im 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American had his best finish of 2016 here when he finished in a tie for 3rd. Three cuts made out of 5 this season shows his game is not in an awful place, worth a punt at these odds.