Jodi Ewart Shadoff Second As IK Kim Wins Women’s British Open

England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff capped off a superb week at the Ricoh Women’s British Open, finishing second after a course record-equalling eight under par round of 64.

The 29-year-old had eight birdies, including five in a row from holes six to 10, for her best finish in a major to move up 23 spots in the world rankings to 28th.

“No dropped shots around here, especially in these conditions, I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I played really solid and holed a lot of putts,” she said.

This set up a birdie on the 17th for Shadoff:

It also secured her spot in the 2017 European Solheim Cup team, which will be her second.

She told Sky Sports, “I’m so excited.

“My last Solheim [in 2013] was the best experience I’ve had on a golf course so I’m looking forward to doing it again and trying to take the trophy back.”

It was the third 64 of the week, after Michelle Wie broke the course record on Thursday and Inbee Park equalled it on Saturday.

South Korea’s IK Kim, who led by six at the start of the day, won her first major title by two strokes.

She fired a one under par 71 with nine closing pars for victory.

She moves up to 9th in the Rolex Rankings.

Kim will be known to many as the golfer to miss the unmissable putt back in 2012 at the Kraft Nabisco Championship.

Literally a tap in, measuring 12 inches, to win a major, the Korean missed and then lost in a playoff to Sun-Young Yoo.

It’s good to see that she has managed to bounce back, and five year later can call herself a major champion.

England’s Georgia Hall closed with a two under par 70 to finish in a tie for third alongside Michelle Wie and Caroline Masson.

Charley Hull ended in a tie for 16th on eight under par with Morlya Jutanugarn and Paula Creamer, who qualified on Monday at the Castle Course at St Andrews.