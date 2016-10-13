Joe Miller Wins 2016 World Long Drive Championship With Monster Hit

Joe Miller won the 2016 World Long Drive Championship in dominating fashion, after a huge 423-yard effort in the final.

That wasn’t even the 31-year-old Englishman’s longest effort of the night though, after he hit a 439-yard effort to win his semi-final.

The 2016 World Long Drive Championship was Miller’s second, and this time he saw off American Ryan Steenberg in the final. Steenberg hit first, posting a drive of 412 yards, before Miller clocked a hit at 423 to win the title

Miller received a $125,000 for his efforts and a boxing-style title belt.

Enroute to the final Miller eliminated Mitch Dobbyn from Texas with a 437-yard drive – 74 yards past Dobbyn’s best of 363 – before he then hit his longest drive of the night to eliminate Justin Moose in semi-final.

Speaking to the Golf Channel after his win, Miller said: “It’s a real honour to be standing here.” Asked if he wanted this title more than his first one in 2010, he replied, “Yeah I did, I think. It’s been building up since 2010. I’ve been working hard, training hard.”

Miller will be familiar to many Golf Monthly readers who have attended our Kings of Distance events, where the popular Englishman holds long drive clinics that include power tips along the lines of the above.