The two-time major winner is angry about being refused a buggy in this week's US Senior Open
John Daly Says He’ll Never Play In A USGA Event Again
John Daly has responded after withdrawing from this week’s US Senior Open for not being allowed a buggy during play.
Daly is suffering with deteriorating osteoarthritis in his right knee and despite going through the correct processes, he was told he would have to walk.
His attorneys told him that he could use a buggy due to the ADA – Americans with Disabilities Act 1990 – however that is clearly not the case.
The two-time major winner tweeted his anger yesterday and told USA Today that he will never play in a USGA tournament again.
The USGA run numerous tournaments in America including the US Open, US Senior Open, US Women’s Open and US Amateur Championship.
By saying he will never play in a USGA event again, it essentially means he will never tee it up in the US Senior Open again.
The 52-year-old told USA Today that playing in another USGA event is “Just not worth it to me.”
He then criticised the USGA on their setup for Shinnecock Hills at the recent US Open.
“The USGA just seems to defend themselves after the fact,’’ Daly said.
He continued, saying that “the greens seem to get away from them like Saturday at Shinnecock Hills.
“It just seems like something happens every year they host an event that looks bad on them. They just never seem to learn from their mistakes.’’
Daly injured his right knee last year and collapsed during a Champions Tour event.
He then hurt it again during The Masters after a car drove into his RV.
Daly is reportedly having amniotic fluid injected into his right knee on Thursday and hopes to play in next week’s Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour.
The US Senior Open gets underway on Thursday at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Kenny Perry defends the title he won last year.