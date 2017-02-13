The two-time major winner threw his putter into a lake during a PGA Tour Champions event before walking off the course

John Daly Throws Putter Into Lake

Two-time major winner John Daly has caught the headlines again for controversy.

The 50-year-old was playing in the Allianz Championship in Boca Raton where he began with three bogeys in his opening seven holes.

It was on the seventh hole where he saw red.

Daly is reported to have launched his putter into a lake behind the seventh green before walking off without speaking to any tournament officials or media.

It’s not the first time Daly has pulled out of a tournament mid-round – he has withdrawn from no less than 38 PGA Tour events in his career.

It’s also not the first time he’s launched a club into water – he threw his seven iron into Lake Michigan during the 2015 USPGA Championship.

Another time he saw red was the 2008 Australian Open when, in the first round, he launched a spectators camera at a tree.

