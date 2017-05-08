The American won the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Champions Tour for his first victory since the 2004 Buick Invitational

John Daly Wins First Tournament In 13 Years

A year after making his PGA Tour Champions debut at the 2016 Insperity Invitational, John Daly grabbed his maiden win on the US Senior circuit a year later in the same tournament.

Related: John Daly what’s in the bag?

‘Long John’ celebrated in style by getting blasted with champagne on the final green of The Woodlands in Texas, before picking up a cheque of $322,500.

WATCH: John Daly rips drive off beer can then downs it

It was the two-time major winner’s fist victory on Tour since the 2004 Buick Invitational where he beat Luke Donald in a playoff.

The 51-year-old, who won the 1991 USPGA Championship and 1995 Open at St Andrews, began the day with a one-stroke lead and eagled the par-5 opener to stretch it.

In the end he bogeyed the final three holes to shoot 69 (-3) and beat fellow Americans Tommy Armour III and Kenny Perry by one.

“These finishing holes are so hard,” Daly said.

“I didn’t hit the irons very good these last two days. I drove the ball tremendously with my Vertical Groove driver.

WATCH: John Daly playing guitar

And I putted so good. I just kind of hung in there and did the best I could. It wasn’t pretty at the end, but I got it done. That’s all that matters.”

“Some guys come out here and win right off the bat, get the monkey off their back, but now I can say I’m a champion on the PGA Tour Champions.

“It’s really cool and hopefully I can keep this confidence going.”