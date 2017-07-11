Expand 12 Best Putters 2017

John Deere Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Zach Johnson 4 points each way at 25/1 with Bet On Brazil – If you aren’t going to bet on a golfer who is this odds on a course where he has won, finished runner up twice and had a third in the past 5 years then don’t bother betting at all. He is having a poor season by his standards but he will find form here.

Bryson Dechambeau 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – The young American has been trending in the right direction with three top 26 finishes in as many week including a 14th last week – think he has success ahead of him.

Wesley Bryan 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has cooled over the past month since he won the RBC Heritage, but I think this course will really suit his play. His success was built around impressive iron play and that will mean success this week – oh and he was 8th here last season.

Scott Brown 1 point each way at 80/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American has had an odd year, with two runner-up finishes and another top 10 but has also missed the cut on eight occasions. Has finished 5th and 16th here in the past – like his chances this week.

