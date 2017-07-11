The PGA Tour season continues, check out our John Deere Classic Golf Betting Tips
John Deere Classic Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour is at one of my favourite events of the year the John Deere Classic at the excellent TPC Deere Run.
Last season Ryan Moore was victorious, he has been struggling with a shoulder injury this season and is around 30/1 to defend.
Daniel Berger is favourite to win at 12/1 following his excellent results over the last few weeks.
If you want to see how the Golf Monthly Tipster has been doing this season check out our Golf Betting Tips homepage.
Best Drivers Of 2017
We pick out our favourite models and discuss…
12 Best Putters 2017
Read our guide on 12 of the best…
John Deere Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Zach Johnson 4 points each way at 25/1 with Bet On Brazil – If you aren’t going to bet on a golfer who is this odds on a course where he has won, finished runner up twice and had a third in the past 5 years then don’t bother betting at all. He is having a poor season by his standards but he will find form here.
Bryson Dechambeau 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – The young American has been trending in the right direction with three top 26 finishes in as many week including a 14th last week – think he has success ahead of him.
Wesley Bryan 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has cooled over the past month since he won the RBC Heritage, but I think this course will really suit his play. His success was built around impressive iron play and that will mean success this week – oh and he was 8th here last season.
Scott Brown 1 point each way at 80/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American has had an odd year, with two runner-up finishes and another top 10 but has also missed the cut on eight occasions. Has finished 5th and 16th here in the past – like his chances this week.
Please bet responsibly and the best of luck