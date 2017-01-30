Jon Rahm eagles last and wins Farmers Insurance Open

Jon Rahm became the youngest ever winner of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. The Spaniard eagled two of his last six holes to finish three clear of Charles Howell III and C.T. Pan.

Spain’s Jon Rahm began the final round at Torrey Pines three shots off the lead, but a closing round of 65 saw him catch and pass those at the top of the board. He eagled the par-5 13th to tie for the lead, moved in front with a birdie on the 17th then sealed a three shot win with a superb eagle on the home hole. He holed a 60-foot putt from the back edge to card a closing 65 and move three ahead.

Nobody in the following groups could get closer to Rahm’s four round total of 13-under-par and the 22-year-old secured his first PGA Tour victory.

Charles Howell III finished with a 68 to claim a share of second place with Taiwan’s C.T. Pan.

3 Talking points from the Farmers Insurance Open

1 – Jon Rahm turned professional last summer and earned his card for the 2017 PGA Tour season in just four starts on the circuit. With this victory, he has moved into the top-50 on the Official World Golf Ranking and secured an invitation to the U.S. Masters. Following Justin Thomas and Hudson Swafford, each tournament on the PGA Tour so far this calendar year has been won by players in their 20s.

2 – Defending champion Brandt Snedeker had a disappointing final day at Torrey Pines. He’s won this event on two occasions but was unable to get it going on Sunday. He finished with a 73 to fall back into a tie for ninth place.

“I didn’t play very well to be honest, I didn’t hit it very good,” he said.

3 – San Diego native Phil Mickelson showed his recovery from two hernia operations is progressing well. Playing his 28th Farmers Insurance Open he ended the week in a tie for 14th place. He will play the next three events: Phoenix, Pebble Beach and Riviera.

“I am really pleased with the way that I’m swinging the club and I feel really good. This is the best I’ve swung in a while, and I’m excited about these upcoming events and hopefully I’ll put it all together,” he said.

Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines GC, San Diego, California

Jan 26-29

Purse $6,700,000 par 72

1 Jon Rahm (Esp) 72 69 69 65 275 $1,206,000

T2 Charles Howell III (USA) 67 74 69 68 278 $589,600

T2 C.T. Pan (Tai) 70 69 69 70 278 $589,600

T4 Keegan Bradley (USA) 69 69 74 67 279 $252,590

T4 Tony Finau (USA) 73 68 67 71 279 $252,590

T4 Pat Perez (USA) 68 74 67 70 279 $252,590

T4 Patrick Rodgers (USA) 68 72 67 72 279 $252,590

T4 Justin Rose (Eng) 65 71 73 70 279 $252,590

T9 Brian Harman (USA) 68 71 73 68 280 $167,500

T9 Ollie Schniederjans (USA) 69 69 71 71 280 $167,500

T9 Brandt Snedeker (USA) 68 69 70 73 280 $167,500

T9 J.J. Spaun (USA) 72 69 69 70 280 $167,500

T9 Robert Streb (USA) 68 71 70 71 280 $167,500

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage