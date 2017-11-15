In this article Neil Tappin looks at the coronation of Rookie Of The Year. Jon Rahm or Jordan Smith: Did the European Tour make the right call?

Jon Rahm or Jordan Smith: Did the European Tour make the right call?

When the European Tour announced their Rookie Of The Year award prior to the season-ending Dubai World Championship, it sparked some heated debated. Jon Rahm took the accolade and his 2017 achievements speak for themselves. His four top 10 finishes included a second in the WGC Dell Matchplay and victory at the Irish open – one of the European Tour’s new flagship events. His success on the course this season has earned him an impressive 2.8 million euros.

Given this list of achievements, what’s the problem? Jon Rahm only played in 12 official European Tour events. Once the majors and WGC events are removed, the number of regular event starts he made in 2017 goes down to five. Rahm’s minimal commitment to the Tour in 2017, has raised a few eyebrows since his coronation as Rookie Of The Year.

The other main contender is Jordan Smith. By contrast to Rahm, Smith has played a whopping 29 regular European Tour events. He also broke through to win his maiden title, the European Open and finished inside the top ten a further four times. Perhaps, even more impressively, he made 23 cuts. Despite this list of achievements, Smith has won less money – a disappointing 1.2 million euros. It’s all relative!

So should Jordan Smith have been Rookie of the Year? Well, some of his counterparts on the European Tour certainly think so. Here’s what Richard Bland and Eddie Pepperell said on Twitter:

This is a tough call. Jon Rahm is a special talent and his ability to rise to the very top of the rankings in just a handful of European Tour starts reveals a calibre of player who will surely be one of the world’s best for many years to come. However, his success which has largely come from having qualified for the WGCs and majors at the start of the season has been built on his US Tour achievements. He played in 17 regular PGA Tour events in the 2017 season – 12 more than on the European Tour.

Jordan Smith’s achievements, while not earning him as much money are equally impressive. Given his higher level of support for the Tour, you can certainly see why some players feel he’s been hard done by.