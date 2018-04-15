The world number four shot a closing 67 to win his national Open by two strokes

Jon Rahm Wins Open De Espana

Jon Rahm shot a closing 67 to win the Open de Espana at Golf Central de Nacional.

The world number four began the day behind overnight leader Paul Dunne but a birdie-birdie start from the Spaniard saw him tied for the lead after two holes.

He continued for a two-under-par front nine of 34.

He then came home in three under with a bogey-free back nine of 33 to hold off Dunne and Nacho Elvira.

Rahm chipped in for birdie on the 10th to take the lead for the third time in the round and then was two clear after 13. He birdied the 18th for victory.

Paul Dunne birdied 18 to pip Elvira to second place after the Spaniard double-bogeyed the 17th.

Watch highlights of Rahm’s winning 67:

Rahm becomes just the sixth Spaniard to win the Open de Espana since the European Tour was formed in 1972, following on from Antonio Garrido, Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia, Alvaro Quiros and Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

He also reaches three European Tour victories quicker than any other player, having captured his third title in just 19 starts.

He won his first European Tour title last July at the Irish Open before win number two at the DP World Tour Championship in November.

“It’s such a satisfying feeling,” he told the European Tour after victory.

“When I made the decision to come straight from Augusta it wouldn’t be to just show up and walk around, I wanted to win this tournament.

“I’ve been blessed to be national champion from 16 to all ages in Spain. To round my amateur and pro career together in this way and win the last one I had to win and join that prestigious list of Spanish winners, it’s hard to explain how good it feels and how satisfying it is.

“It’s been amazing. It’s truly been the hardest Sunday I’ve ever had in any tournament that I’ve won because the crowd wanted it so much and I wanted it so much. You can tell how excited everybody is, I felt that tension, I felt that stress, I felt everything magnified. They played a huge part, I came for them mainly so I’m just glad I can win this one for the Spanish people.”

Open de Espana leaderboard:

1 Jon Rahm -20 €250,000

2 Paul Dunne -18 €166,660

3 Nacho Elvira -17 €93,900

4 George Coetzee -16 €75,000

T5 Jorge Campillo -15 €49,650

T5 Brett Rumford -15 €49,650

T5 Henric Sturehed -15 €49,650

T5 Marc Warren -15 €49,650

T9 Julien Guerrier -14 €30,400

T9 Jacques Kruyswijk -14 €30,400

T9 Hideto Tanihara -14 €30,400

