The Texan finished two strokes back of Patrick Reed at Augusta after a final round 64
Jordan Spieth Says He Could Have Shot 59 On Masters Sunday
Jordan Spieth very nearly stole the show on Sunday at Augusta National.
The Texan began the day nine strokes off the lead and found himself tied at the top after birdieing the 16th hole. That 2 got him to -9 for the day and a birdie at the last would have been enough for a playoff with his Ryder Cup teammate and rival Patrick Reed.
Instead, Spieth pulled his drive left and made a bogey to sign for a 64 – the joint-lowest score in a Masters final round.
Jordan missed an outside birdie chance at 17 and would have fancied his chances at birdieing the 18th too, that would have saved him three strokes and wrapped up a second Green Jacket.
It would also add up to a 61, one lower than Branden Grace’s record-breaking 62 as the lowest score ever shot in a major.
Although the 24-year-old believes he could have gone even lower.
“Actually thought I truly could have shot 59 without doing much more other than making a few more putts,” Spieth said in a press conference at the Zurich Classic.
“I put myself in opportunities on each hole to shoot 59 that day, which is really, really cool.”
In total, there have been just eight rounds of 59 on the PGA Tour, plus Jim Furyk’s 58, and there has never been one on the European Tour.
Spieth also said that he watched video of his round and that Sunday was one of his best ball striking days.
“I wanted to learn a bit from it,” Spieth said. “I felt like Houston [the week before] but really at Augusta was the best my swing has ever held up under the gun. Especially my driving, I really felt like I drove the ball beautifully on Sunday, especially when I started to get closer and closer and could feel being in the tournament.”
He’s now hopeful of another memorable season.
“To hit some of those putts under pressure and see some go in I think will be very beneficial going forward this year. It very well could be a spark for a really solid year.”