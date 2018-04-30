The Texan finished two strokes back of Patrick Reed at Augusta after a final round 64

Jordan Spieth Says He Could Have Shot 59 On Masters Sunday

Jordan Spieth very nearly stole the show on Sunday at Augusta National.

The Texan began the day nine strokes off the lead and found himself tied at the top after birdieing the 16th hole. That 2 got him to -9 for the day and a birdie at the last would have been enough for a playoff with his Ryder Cup teammate and rival Patrick Reed.

Instead, Spieth pulled his drive left and made a bogey to sign for a 64 – the joint-lowest score in a Masters final round.

Jordan missed an outside birdie chance at 17 and would have fancied his chances at birdieing the 18th too, that would have saved him three strokes and wrapped up a second Green Jacket.

It would also add up to a 61, one lower than Branden Grace’s record-breaking 62 as the lowest score ever shot in a major.

Although the 24-year-old believes he could have gone even lower.

“Actually thought I truly could have shot 59 without doing much more other than making a few more putts,” Spieth said in a press conference at the Zurich Classic.