Joy for Liang in Singapore

Liang Wen-Chong became only the second Chinese player to win a European Tour event when he defeated Malaysia’s Iain Steel in a play-off on a tense final day at the Singapore Masters.

Liang (pictured) made par on the first extra hole at the Laguna National Golf Club, which was enough to secure victory after Steel had found water with his tee shot. Liang follows in the footsteps of his compatriot Zhang Lian-Wei, who won the corresponding tournament in 2003.

Liang could only fire a 73 in the final round, but it ultimately proved enough as his closest rivals failed to capitalise. Steel was in pole position to secure outright victory on the 16th, but a double-bogey spelled the end of his two-stroke lead.

British player Simon Dyson eventually finished in third place on -10, with Jean Van de Velde, Anthony Wall, Nick Dougherty and David Lynn a stroke further back on -9.

After lifting the trophy Liang revealed that he would be donating his £95,000 prize money to the development of golf in China.

“China has some very good young golfers and I’m going to donate my cheque so I can help and encourage them,” he said.

“At the moment there are only two golfing role models, me and Zhang, and I want to help change that. I didn’t play to my best today but I am very proud to have won this tournament.”

SINGAPORE MASTERS – LEADING SCORES



Laguna National GC, Singapore



GB&I unless stated

-11 Liang Wen-Chong (Chi)*, I Steel (Mal)



-10 S Dyson



– 9 A Wall, J Van de Velde (Fra), N Dougherty, D Lynn

* = won in playoff at first extra hole