Julian Suri wins Made in Denmark

Julian Suri of the USA fired a superb final round of 64 to win his maiden European Tour title at the Made in Denmark tournament at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.



Julian Suri held off England’s David Horsey in the final round of the Made in Denmark at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort. The American carded a flawless 64 to finish four ahead of his nearest challenger.

Suri started the final round two back of Horsey but after the Englishman bogeyed the first and Suri birdied the second, the pair were tied at the top of the board.

The American then took the lead on his own with further birdies at the 3rd and 4th holes. But Horsey wasn’t finished and made gains of his own to re-join Suri at the top of the pile.

Both men made birdies on the 12th to reach 18-under-par but Suri took the lead on his own once more with a brilliant putt for birdie on the 13th.

The advantage remained just one shot until the final hole where Horsey found trouble and wound up recording a triple bogey seven. Suri had no such issues and made a steady par to take the victory. He was delighted to make his European Tour breakthrough.

“To have seven birdies and be bogey-free in the final round was really solid. I’m pretty proud of that,” he said. “It was a blast out there. Especially in that atmosphere with the fans. It was really cool. Everybody is so enthusiastic out there, with such genuine appreciation for the game and spectacle. I just wanted to soak it up as much as I could.”

Despite his poor finish, Horsey held on to solo second place. His fellow Englishmen Ben Evans, Chris Paisley and Steve Webster were tied for third.

John Daly ended the week in a tie for 10th place.

John Daly quickfire questions:

3 Talking points from the Made in Denmark

1 – 26-year-old Suri claimed victory in just his seventh European Tour event. He joins Peter Uihlein and Brooks Koepka as American players who have won on both the Challenge and European Tours.

“I feel like my game belongs at the top of the game. This is definitely something I’ve worked for and kind of expected for a long time,” he said. “But to finally come out and do it, especially after the string of good finishes this summer, is really special.”

2 – It was a great week for English players. David Horsey was unable to repeat his Made in Denmark victory of 2015 but he held onto second place and was one of seven English players to finish in the top-10. The others were Ben Evans, Chris Paisley, Steve Webster, Matt Wallace, Aaron Rai and Robert Rock.

3 – Thomas Bjorn made the cut in his 500th European Tour event and finished on four-under-par. The Dane enjoyed a great week in front of his home fans but he is now turning his attention to his Ryder Cup captaincy and the matches in Paris next September with the qualification process starting next week in the D+D REAL Czech Masters.

“A lot of my time will now be about the guys making the Ryder Cup team and keeping an eye on how the team is shaping up,” he said. “Next week is obviously an important milestone in any captain’s journey and I look forward to seeing it all unfold.”

Made in Denmark

Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farso, Denmark

Aug 24-27

Purse: €1,800,000 Par: 71

1 Julian Suri (USA) 67 69 65 64 265 €300,000

2 David Horsey (Eng) 68 67 64 70 269 €200,000

T3 Ben Evans (Eng) 71 68 66 66 271 €93,000

T3 Chris Paisley (Eng) 68 69 65 69 271 €93,000

T3 Steve Webster (Eng) 64 70 69 68 271 €93,000

T6 Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 65 71 68 68 272 €50,580

T6 Wade Ormsby (Aus) 64 72 67 69 272 €50,580

T6 Haydn Porteous (RSA) 70 67 68 67 272 €50,580

T6 Matt Wallace (Eng) 64 74 65 69 272 €50,580

T10 John Daly (USA) 67 70 65 71 272 €32,265

T10 Aaron Rai (Eng) 69 69 65 70 273 €32,265

T10 Robert Rock (Eng) 68 68 66 71 273 €32,265

T10 Marcel Siem (Ger) 66 74 67 66 273 €32,265

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage