Justin Rose wins Turkish Airlines Open

Justin Rose made it back-to-back wins on the European Tour with victory in the Turkish Airlines Open at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort in Antalya.

Rose, who won the WGC-HSBC Champions last week, fired a closing round of 65 to win by a single stroke and move to second place on the Race to Dubai standings, just 135,000 points behind the leader Tommy Fleetwood.

Rose moved into a four-way tie for the lead in Turkey midway through the final round after birdies at the 2nd, 7th and 9th holes. At that stage, Dylan Frittelli, Padraig Harrington and Kiradech Aphibarnrat shared top spot on the leaderboard.

Frittelli of South Africa made five birdies in a row from the 4th to move into a tie for the lead. That run included an incredible three chip-ins. Frittelli then dropped a shot at the 10th but made further gains at the 12th, 15th and 18th holes to card a 64 and post a clubhouse total of 17-under-par.

Rose and Colsaerts sat on that score as they stood on the 18th tee, both men played good second shots to the last to set up birdie chances. Colsaerts was unable to convert but Rose rolled his putt for a three home to reach 18-under and to win the Turkish Airlines Open by a shot.

Frittelli and Colsaerts finished in a tie for second with Padraig Harrington in fourth and defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen in fifth.

3 Talking points from the Turkish Airlines Open

1 – Justin Rose joins Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only men to have followed up a WGC title with a victory in their next tournament start. Rose now has a Rolex Series title to add to his U.S. Open, his Olympic Gold and his two WGC wins. The Englishman has jumped Sergio Garcia to now sit in second place on the Race to Dubai standings, just behind Tommy Fleetwood. Rose is looking to finish the season as European Tour Number 1 for the second time, having topped the standings back in 2007.

2 – Nicolas Colsaerts was left to rue a disappointing third round of 73. The Belgian opened with two stunning rounds of 64 and closed with a fine 66 but he came up just one-shot shy of claiming a third European Tour victory. Still, the joint second place cheque for €515,303 he picked up was the biggest of his European Tour career. This was his best European Tour result since 2014.

3 – Padraig Harrington earned his second fourth place of the season, having also finished in that spot in the Scottish Open at Dundonald. The three-time Major winner made one of the par saves of the year on the 10th hole of his final round. Having put his tee shot into the trees, his second shot found the water but he then holed out from 60 yards to make a miraculous four.

Turkish Airlines Open

Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort

Nov 2-5

Purse: $7,000,000 Par: 71

1 Justin Rose (Eng) 69 68 64 65 266 €985,495

T2 Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 64 64 73 66 267 €515,303

T2 Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 70 67 66 64 267 €515,303

4 Padraig Harrington (Ire) 65 72 64 67 268 €296,003

5 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 69 68 66 66 269 €251,231

T6 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 66 67 66 71 270 €192,732

T6 Eddie Pepperell (Eng) 66 66 71 67 270 €192,732

T8 Shane Lowry (Ire) 68 66 65 72 271 €134,091

T8 Julian Suri (USA) 68 70 66 67 271 €134,091

T8 Fabrizio Zanotti (Par) 72 66 67 66 271 €134,091

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage