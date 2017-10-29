Rose won his second WGC by two strokes after a collapse by world number one Dustin Johnson

Justin Rose Wins WGC-HSBC Champions

Justin Rose came from eight shots back to win the WGC-HSBC Champions.

The Englishman made eight birdies and three bogeys in a final round of 67.

Dustin Johnson, who lead by six with 18 holes to play, shot a lacklustre five-over-par round of 77.

DJ bogeyed 1, 2, 12, 14 and 15 to throw away his sixth WGC title and failed to make a birdie on Sunday.

He ended two back of Rose at -12 alongside US Open champion Brooks Koepka and Henrik Stenson.

Rose was six behind starting his final nine but made birdies on 11, 13, 14, 16 and 17 to win by two.

He could even aford a par at the closing par-5 18th.

It was the Olympic Gold Medallist‘s 10th European Tour title and second WGC title.

“This is really, really satisfying,” he said. “All players pride themselves on winning and I’ve won every year since 2010. I was very aware that that was slipping away from me this year.

“To win a WGC is just amazing, they count for so much on both tours. It’s an incredible start to my 2018 PGA Tour campaign and gives me a real shot in the Race to Dubai as well.”

Venue: Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China

Date: Oct 26-29

Course stats: par 72, 7,261 yards

Purse: $9,750,000 Winner: $1,725,000

Leaderboard:

1 Justin Rose 67 68 72 67 274

T2 Dustin Johnson 68 63 68 77 276

T2 Brooks Koepka 64 68 73 71 276

T2 Henrik Stenson 68 69 69 70 276

T5 Rafa Cabrera Bello 68 70 70 72 280

T5 Kyle Stanley 71 68 69 72 280

T5 Peter Uihlein 72 67 69 72 280

8 Brian Harman 68 69 70 74 281

T9 Matt Fitzpatrick 68 69 72 73 282

T9 Bernd Wiesberger 71 70 70 71 282

*Note: Player score in bold indicates Titleist ball usage

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram