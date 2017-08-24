The USPGA Champion described dinner with Tiger as "surreal" and also mentioned that he has barely celebrated his first major title

Justin Thomas Enjoyed Dinner With Tiger As Much As USPGA Win

It has been a surreal few weeks for Justin Thomas, capping off the best season of his young career so far.

First, he captured his maiden major title at the USPGA Championship, before having dinner with the Wanamaker Trophy and Tiger Woods.

Which did he enjoy more? He wasn’t sure.

JT has been speaking about the dinner with Tiger in the lead up to this week’s The Northern Trust, the first event of the 2017 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

“It’s surreal, honestly,” Thomas said.

“I probably got just as much joy out of that as I did winning, which is just bizarre to say and probably for y’all to hear me say.”

The 24-year-old said Tiger spoke about all 14 of his major championships and that Woods has now begun mentoring younger PGA Tour players.

“There’s a lot of us out here that look up to him and still do, and want to accomplish the things that he accomplished,” Thomas said.

“Any time that he wants to hang out or speak some words of wisdom, we’re going to listen.”

Interestingly, Thomas said that he has barely even celebrated his victory and instead has got straight back to work.

“I tried to forget about it as quick as possible,” he said.

“It was like, look, it’s awesome. I’m extremely happy I did it. I’m proud of myself and proud of me and my team. It’s over with, and you know, I’ll enjoy it in the offseason.”

