Justin Thomas Says PGA Tour Crowds “Unacceptable”

It’s a common conception over here in Europe that our fans are generally well-mannered and quiet whilst the PGA Tour fans across the pond can get rather rowdy.

We saw some poor behaviour from fans at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, and American players like Justin Thomas are beginning to get fed up.

We’ve become used to hearing spectators on the other side of the pond scream obcenities such as “get in the hole”, “mashed potato” and “light the candle”.

But world number four Justin Thomas isn’t happy.

During the Genesis Open, where he finished in a tie for ninth at -7, Thomas told the media the fans’ behaviour “got a little out of hand.”

“It was pretty wild this first couple days. It was all right for a little bit today, but there at the end it got a little out of hand,” he said.

“I guess it’s a part of it now, unfortunately. I wish it wasn’t. I wish people didn’t think it was so amusing to yell and all that stuff while we’re trying to hit shots and play.

“I guess they just think it’s funny.

“It might be funny to them, and obviously people think of it differently and I could just be overreacting.

“But when people are now starting to time it wrong and get in people’s swings, is just completely unacceptable really.

“We’re out here playing for a lot of money, a lot of points, and a lot of things can happen.

“And you would just hate to have, hate to see in the future something happen down the line because of something like that.”

Do you think small minorities of American crowds are getting out of hand? Or do you see no harm in the odd yell?

