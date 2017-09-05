Justin Thomas wins again at Dell Technologies

Justin Thomas secured his fifth PGA Tour win of the season, completing a three-shot victory over his great friend Jordan Spieth in the Dell Technologies Championship.

Justin Thomas fired a closing round of 66 at TPC Boston to secure a three shot victory over Jordan Spieth in the Dell Technologies Championship. Australia’s Marc Leishman finished third and Paul Casey of England tied for fourth with Spain’s Jon Rahm.

Thomas began the final day a shot back of Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman and, in the first half of the last round, it looked to be turning into a two-horse race as Leishman raced to the turn in 30 and Spieth made a blistering start – five under for his first four holes.

But things began to unravel for the leaders as they started their run for home. Leishman began the back nine with three straight bogeys. Two further bogeys saw him back in 40 and end the week in third place.

Spieth dropped a shot after missing the green on the 14th and, when Thomas birdied the next hole, he had a two-shot lead.

Jordan came to the final hole needing an eagle to force a playoff but, after finding sand with his approach, he could only manage a bogey and Thomas was the winner by three shots.

3 Talking points from the Dell Technologies Championship

1 – This was Justin Thomas’ fifth PGA Tour win this season, including the USPGA Championship. He has climbed to fourth place on the Official World Golf Ranking and second on the FedEx Cup standings – Jordan Spieth is leading after two second place finishes in the first two playoff events. There’s a strong argument that he is the best player in the world right now but Thomas wouldn’t be drawn on that post event.

“I feel confident when I get in these situations like today, or like I did at the PGA, I feel like I can get it done,” Thomas said. “I feel like I’ve proven that I can get it done. It’s just that no one is the best in the world. It’s really whoever is playing best at the time,” he said.

2 – Stewart Cink finished with a 68 to finish 12th, which was sufficient for him to move on to the third FedExCup Playoff event for the first time in seven years. Emiliano Grillo and Rafa Cabrera Bello also moved into the top 70 and will advance to the BMW Championship in two weeks time.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello swing sequence:

3 – In another key battle being fought at TPC Boston, Kevin Chappell narrowly secured the final automatic qualifying spot for the US Presidents Cup team. He got the position just ahead of Charley Hoffman.

Dell Technologies Championship

TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

Sep 1-4

Purse: $8,750,000 Par: 71

1 Justin Thomas (USA) 71 67 63 66 267 $1,575,000

2 Jordan Spieth (USA) 72 65 66 67 270 $945,000

3 Marc Leishman (Aus) 67 69 65 70 271 $595,000

T4 Paul Casey (Eng) 70 65 67 70 272 $385,000

T4 Jon Rahm (Esp) 67 66 71 68 272 $385,000

T6 Phil Mickelson (USA) 69 67 69 68 273 $283,281

T6 Kevin Na (USA) 68 69 70 66 273 $283,281

T6 Pat Perez (USA) 72 67 67 67 273 $283,281

T6 Patrick Reed (USA) 71 67 69 66 273 $283,281

T10 Bill Haas (USA) 71 70 68 65 274 $227,500

T10 Justin Rose (Eng) 72 65 69 68 274 $227,500

