Justin Thomas won his seventh PGA Tour title at the inaugural CJ Cup in South Korea

Justin Thomas Wins Inaugural CJ Cup

Rewind a year and a week ago and Justin Thomas was a one-time PGA Tour winner who had been overshadowed by his close friend Jordan Spieth, a superstar with multiple majors and multiple millions of dollars.

A year on and he’s a seven-time PGA Tour winner, a major champion, world number three, the FedEx Cup champion and 2017’s PGA Tour player of the year.

It has truly been an incredible 12 months for the 24-year-old who is showing that there really is no limit for him and his achievements.

JT was co-leader after 54-holes of the first ever CJ Cup and posted a level-par 72 on a blustery final day in South Korea to tie Marc Leishman after 72 holes.

Both men parred the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, and Thomas birdied it second time around to seal the victory after Leishman made bogey.

It was his fifth win of the calendar year and he now moves up to third in the world, behind fellow Americans Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth.

Final round highlights:

He began the day with the lead alongside Scott Brown but double-bogeyed the par-5 3rd hole.

“I just kept telling myself it was a bad golf swing,” he said.

“It wasn’t a mental error or wasn’t a wrong judgment that we made but just a bad golf swing at a pretty bad time but I knew you are going make bogeys out here today.”

He managed the steady the ship with five pars before three birdies in a row at 9, 10 and 11.

Bogeys would come at 13 and 17, both par-3s, before a closing birdie on the par-5 finishing hole where he had a makeable eagle try for the win.

“I really played some great golf after the third hole but it’s just such a long day with these conditions,” he said.

He also said how much he is looking forward to some time off after a hectic 2017.

“I’m so excited to not do anything.

“I officially have nothing left in the tank at this moment.”

Leaderboard:

1 Justin Thomas -9

2 Marc Leishman -9

3 Cameron Smith -8

4 Meen-Whee Kim -6

T5 Scott Brown -5

T5 Brian Harman -5

T5 Anirban Lahiri -5

T5 Luke List -5

T5 Jamie Lovemark -5

T5 Pat Perez -5

