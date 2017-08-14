Justin Thomas Wins USPGA Championship as the American shoots a superb final round 68 to win at Quail Hollow by two shots

American Justin Thomas won his first Major Championship with a fantastic display of how to survive around a tricky Quail Hollow layout.

Thomas started the round three shots back from the leader Kevin Kisner and it didn’t look like there would be much of a great day for him as he bogeyed the 1st and 3rd, although he did birdie the 2nd.

The turning point of his round was the 10th where he hooked his tee shot wildly only for it to richochet off the trees into the middle of the fairway. But that was only the start of the drama, his 10 foot birdie putt on the par 5 hung on the edge for 7 seconds before finally falling into the bottom of the cup.

Kisner played some very solid golf, but finally was undone and fell away to double bogey the final holes to finish tied 7th.

The other big name to really challenge was Hideki Matsuyama, who appeared to come under pressure when the tournament came to a head, the Japanese player shooting one over par.