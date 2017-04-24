Kevin Chappell wins Valero Texas Open

Kevin Chappell birdied the final hole at TPC San Antonio to finish one clear of Brooks Koepka and claim his maiden PGA Tour victory in the Valero Texas Open.

On the 605-yard par-5 18th, Brooks Koepka considered going for the green in two but he eventually put the 3-wood back in his bag and laid up. He then fired to within just a few feet of the pin and knocked in the putt for a birdie and a superb final round of 65.

At that stage, Koepka was tied for the lead with Chappell but Chappell was still out on the course. He fired an excellent third shot to the green and holed from eight feet to take the win by a single shot.

“I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Chappell. “Brooks kept me honest out there today. He made me had to do it the right way. There wasn’t any question I was going to make 4 (birdie) and win the golf tournament.”

3 Talking points from the Valero Texas Open

1 – This was Kevin Chappell’s first PGA Tour title in his 180th event on the circuit. He had been runner-up six times and he was delighted to get the victory.

“A big relief,” the 30-year-old said. “There’s been quite the monkey on my back for some time now about getting that first win. And to take that off and not have to answer those questions anymore is nice.”

2 – Brooks Koepka was left to rue a second round of 74. He had wanted to go for the green on the last in two with a 3-wood to try and make eagle and get to 12-under but eventually decided to lay up. He had 293 yards to the flag.

“I really wanted to go for it,” he said. “Buy Ricky my caddy pulled the reins and we laid up. I think it was a god thing we did…. It was the second round that killed us.”

3 – It was a disappointing week for Ian Poulter. The Englishman had needed to earn just over $30,000 from the tournament to keep his PGA Tour playing rights after playing on a medical exemption but he missed the cut at TPC San Antonio. Despite losing his card, Poulter was remaining positive.

“It doesn’t mean you’re never going to see me again,” he said. “You don’t get to number five in the world and help lift Ryder Cups and disappear, you come back stronger and more determined.”

Ian Poulter swing analysis:

Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas

April 20-23

Purse: $6,200,000 Par: 72

1 Kevin Chappell (USA) 69 68 71 68 276 $1,116,000

2 Brooks Koepka (USA) 68 74 70 65 277 $669,600

T3 Tony Finau (USA) 71 65 74 69 279 $359,600

T3 Kevin Tway (USA) 70 68 72 69 279 $359,600

5 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 69 70 73 68 280 $248,000

T6 Brian Gay (USA) 68 72 71 70 281 $200,725

T6 Sung Kang (Kor) 69 70 74 68 281 $200,725

T6 Ryan Palmer (USA) 74 68 68 71 281 $200,725

T6 Cameron Smith (Aus) 72 65 73 71 281 $200,725

T10 Bud Cauley (USA) 70 66 74 72 282 $155,000

T10 Branden Grace (RSA) 66 73 70 73 282 $155,000

T10 Camilo Villegas (Col) 73 70 69 70 282 $155,000

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage