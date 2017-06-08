The recent Dean & Deluca champion surprised his long-term caddie with a Ford F150 truck

Kevin Kisner Buys His Caddie A Truck

Kevin Kisner surprised his long-term caddie Duane Bock this week by buying him a Ford F 150 truck.

The pair have been together for eight years, in which Kisner has won twice and finished second on two occasions.

Bock tweeted: “OMG Always knew I worked for the best but this is ridiculous!! I still can’t believe it. # TeamKiz # FordF150 # KingRanch BAM!!”

Four-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas replied saying, “he deserves more than that for putting up with you”.

Kisner has won around $10m in the time he’s been with Duane, so both men are doing reasonably well!

The American recently picked up his second career PGA Tour title at the Dean & Deluca Invitational at Colonial. He currently ranks 19th in the Official World Golf Ranking.