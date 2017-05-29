Six birdies in the final round was enough for Kevin Kisner to secure a Dean & Deluca Invitational win in Fort Worth, Texas

Kevin Kisner Triumphs With His Second PGA Tour Title Win

The Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas provided the stage for a dramatic and impressive victory for Kevin Kisner as he weathered the attack by defending champion Jordan Spieth at the Dean & Deluca Invitational.

The American managed to fend off Spieth’s effort to retain his title by snatching three birdies on the back 9 at Hogan’s Valley on Sunday to go ahead. An tournament-winning par save on the 18th after a disappointing tee shot sealed the deal for Kisner.

Kisner’s win comes after several near-misses. After two more runner-up positions this year, the plucky American wondered where his first win on the PGA Tour would come in the run-up to the Invitational.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Kisner said: “You start questioning if you’re going to win again after a while.

“Everybody was questioning if I was ever going to win. Then I win, and then everybody questions if I was ever going to win again.”

The American did claim the RSM Classic title in 2015, only after four runner-up positions including three play-offs.

Kisner finished 10-under-par, with Spieth tied second with fellow American Sean O’Hair and the Spaniard Jon Rahm just a shot back.