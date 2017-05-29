Six birdies in the final round was enough for Kevin Kisner to secure a Dean & Deluca Invitational win in Fort Worth, Texas
Kevin Kisner Triumphs With His Second PGA Tour Title Win
The Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas provided the stage for a dramatic and impressive victory for Kevin Kisner as he weathered the attack by defending champion Jordan Spieth at the Dean & Deluca Invitational.
The American managed to fend off Spieth’s effort to retain his title by snatching three birdies on the back 9 at Hogan’s Valley on Sunday to go ahead. An tournament-winning par save on the 18th after a disappointing tee shot sealed the deal for Kisner.
Kisner’s win comes after several near-misses. After two more runner-up positions this year, the plucky American wondered where his first win on the PGA Tour would come in the run-up to the Invitational.
Speaking to the Associated Press, Kisner said: “You start questioning if you’re going to win again after a while.
“Everybody was questioning if I was ever going to win. Then I win, and then everybody questions if I was ever going to win again.”
The American did claim the RSM Classic title in 2015, only after four runner-up positions including three play-offs.
Kisner finished 10-under-par, with Spieth tied second with fellow American Sean O’Hair and the Spaniard Jon Rahm just a shot back.
Webb Simpson was leading going in to the final round but finishing fifth after bogeys on the first and last holes.
Despite Spieth’s efforts, it was Rahm that looked the most likely to force a play-off against his American rival on the competition’s final day. That was until his missed a ten-foot birdie putt on the final gren.
“I’m just happy to win any tournament, but especially here. I love this place,” Kisner told the BBC.
Having a much poorer day was the Englishman Paul Casey. The 39-year-old’s four-bogey final round saw him plunge from tied second at the beginning of the final day to tenth.
3 Talking Points from the Dean & Deluca Invitational
1 – People are doubting Jordan Spieth far too quickly. Last year’s champion might have had a frustrating time as he found himself three over through 23 holes in the second round, but his excellent comeback brought him within touching distance of claiming his title at Hogan’s Alley once again.
2 – After many close attempts, the win looked to always be on the cards for Kisner. He has clearly had problems with nerves in winning positions before with three lost playoffs in the 2014-15 season, but it was great to see the American pull through
Spieth put him under a lot of pressure, but Kisner showed his quality under pressure as he rescued a wayward tee shot on the final hole.
3 – At 22, Jon Rahm remains a tremendously exciting prospect. It’s his first full season on the PGA Tour, but it hardly showed as he conducted himself with confidence and, most importantly, true aggression. Throughout the final day, Rahm looked the most likely player to spoil Kisner’s day, and we very much look forward to seeing him in action again.
Dean & Deluca Invitational
Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
May 22-28
Purse: $6,900,000 Par 70
1st Kevin Kisner (USA) 67 67 70 66 270 $1,242,000
2nd= Jordan Spieth (USA) 70 68 68 65 271 $515,200
2nd= Sean O’Hair (USA) 67 68 70 66 271 $515,200
2nd= Jon Rahm (Spain) 66 69 70 66 271 $515,200
5th Webb Simpson (USA) 68 66 67 71 272 $276,000
6th Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 64 69 70 273 $248,400
7th= Steve Stricker (USA) 72 71 68 63 274 $215,050
7th= Brian Harman (USA) 69 69 71 65 274 $215,050
7th= Scott Piercy (USA) 68 66 72 68 274 $215,050
10th= Stewart Cink (USA) 68 70 66 72 276 $179,400
10th= Paul Casey (ENG) 69 66 68 73 276 $179,400
