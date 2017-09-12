Expand Best Golf GPS Watches 2017

KLM Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Julian Suri 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American was outside the world’s top 1,000 players at the end of 2016. But a superb season on the Challenge Tour and a victory in the European Tour’s Made In Denmark Tournament a couple of weeks ago means he is now just outside the World’s Top 100 and one of the form players in the field.

David Horsey 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finished in the top 5 here last season and has been in good form of late. Was 2nd in the Made In Denmark and 30th last week. Also had another runner-up finish this season, could well challenge again at The Dutch.

Eddie Pepperell 3 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Young Englishman is coming back into form with a tied 5th finish in his last outing at the Czech Masters. Has had success in this event before if not at this course.

Zander Lombard 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The young South African is always one to look out for at these odds. On his day he can rip up any course – but lacks consistency. Is 115th on the Race To Dubai so needs some good finishes to have a chance of keeping his tour card for next season.

Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you