The European Tour are back on the continent this week, check out who we think will do well with these KLM Open Golf Betting Tips
KLM Open Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour has moved west this week from Switzerland to the Netherlands and the KLM Open being played at The Dutch.
Last season a fantastic final round from home-favourite Joost Luiten meant it was a very orange Sunday – Luiten is in the field again this season and is unsurprisingly the 16/1 favourite to triumph.
Other players who are well fancied include last year’s runner-up Bernd Wiesberger (18/1) and Lee Westwood (22/1).
The GM Tipster had a fantastic weekend last week tipping the top 3 finishers at the European Open. To check out how he has been doing this season go to our golf betting tips homepage.
KLM Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Julian Suri 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American was outside the world’s top 1,000 players at the end of 2016. But a superb season on the Challenge Tour and a victory in the European Tour’s Made In Denmark Tournament a couple of weeks ago means he is now just outside the World’s Top 100 and one of the form players in the field.
David Horsey 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finished in the top 5 here last season and has been in good form of late. Was 2nd in the Made In Denmark and 30th last week. Also had another runner-up finish this season, could well challenge again at The Dutch.
Eddie Pepperell 3 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Young Englishman is coming back into form with a tied 5th finish in his last outing at the Czech Masters. Has had success in this event before if not at this course.
Zander Lombard 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The young South African is always one to look out for at these odds. On his day he can rip up any course – but lacks consistency. Is 115th on the Race To Dubai so needs some good finishes to have a chance of keeping his tour card for next season.
Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you