Last chance for FedEx Cup playoffs at Wyndham Championship

It’s the final PGA Tour event before the lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs this week. The players have gathered at Sedgefield CC in North Carolina to contest the Wyndham Championship.

After Justin Thomas’ brilliant win in the USPGA Championship, the PGA Tour doesn’t have far to travel to the Wyndham Championship this week. It’s being held at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, North Carolina.

With 125 players going into the first FedEx Cup playoff event next week, The Northern Trust Open, the players will be battling to make the grade. Australia’s Geoff Ogilvy sits on the bubble and he will need to finish 51st at Sedgefield to guarantee his place. Those just behind include the likes of Graeme McDowell who will need a top-35 finish to make it in, Shane Lowry, who needs a top-10 and Padraig Harrington for whom only a win or a second place finish would do.

Graeme McDowell swing sequence:

The Wyndham Championship is one of the oldest tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule. It was first contested in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open and Sam Snead was the winner, Snead won the tournament seven further times, lastly in 1965. Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Seve Ballesteros and Sandy Lyle have all been winners.

In last year’s championship, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim fired a second round of 60 en-route to a comfortable five-stroke victory over England’s Luke Donald. Aged just 21, Kim was the youngest winner of the PGA Tour season.

Unfortunately, Kim won’t defend this week as he’s been struggling with back injuries.

The Ross Course at Sedgefield Country Club dates from 1925 and was designed by Donald Ross. The course was restored and revamped in 2007.

The weather forecast is for warm and humid weather and there’s a strong possibility of some rain.

Venue: Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, North Carolina

Date: Aug 17-20

Course stats: par 70, 7,127 yards

Purse: $5,800,000

Defending Champion: Si Woo Kim (-21)

Player Watch:

Kevin Kisner – Although he fell away at the end of the USPGA Championship at Quail Hollow, he’s clearly on great form. He’s finished in the top-10 at Sedgefield in each of his last two starts.

Ryan Moore – He’s a streaky player and he looks to be coming into form, closing with a 69 at Quail Hollow. He’s a former winner of this event – back in 2009.

Henrik Stenson – He may not have enjoyed a great season by his high standards but his game doesn’t look to be too far away. He’s had six top-20 finishes in his last nine starts.

Key hole: 18th. At 507 yards, this is a demanding closing hole. The second shot is played uphill but generally it will be from a downhill lie. The large green is guarded by four bunkers and par is a good score here.