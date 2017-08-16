Laura Davies To Play On European Senior Tour

Dame Laura Davies is to become the first ever woman to play on the European Senior Tour at the 2018 Shipco Masters in Denmark

Dame Laura Davies has broken many a record down the years, and will break another one next year by becoming the first ever lady to play in a European Senior Tour event.

The four-time major winner will be in the field at the 2018 Shipco Masters in Denmark next June.

The 53-year-old will play off of the men’s tees.

Britain’s most successful golfer of the modern era has won 84 times as a pro including four majors and has competed in 12 Solheim Cups.

“My golfing career has been played in parallel with a number of players who are currently on the Senior Tour, so I’m really looking forward to testing my wits against them,” said Davies.

“It is a privilege to have been invited back to Simon’s Golf Club by Arne and his team, and I’m looking forward to making history on the Senior Tour.”

Ian Woosnam has also confirmed his spot in the Shipco Masters.

