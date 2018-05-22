Dame Laura Davies is to become the first ever woman to play on the European Senior Tour at the 2018 Shipco Masters in Denmark
Laura Davies To Play On Men’s Senior Tour Next Month
Dame Laura Davies has broken many a record down the years, and will break another one next month by becoming the first ever lady to play on the European Staysure Tour (previously know as European Senior Tour).
The 54-year-old will be in the field at the 2018 Shipco Masters in Denmark from 1st-3rd June.
Britain’s most successful golfer of the modern era has won 84 times as a pro including four majors and has competed in 12 Solheim Cups.
“My golfing career has been played in parallel with a number of players who are currently on the Senior Tour, so I’m really looking forward to testing my wits against them,” said Davies.
“You only get one chance to become the first, and the time is right to do it,” she said.
“I committed to play this event last year, but since then I’ve only grown more excited at the prospect and I am particularly encouraged by the increasing number of opportunities arising for women and men to compete in the same event.
“This is my turn to do so and I hope to see many more opportunities in future in all manner of formats.”
Paul McGinley, Jose Maria Olazabal, Colin Montgomerie and Ian Woosnam are also playing in the event.
“Dame Laura’s participation in this event is an honour for the Staysure Tour,” said David MacLaren, head of the Staysure Tour.
MacLaren continued, “She has been one of my golfing heroes since 1996 and this is another example of the European Tour and Staysure Tour being prepared to innovate and look to attract a wider audience to the game of golf.”
