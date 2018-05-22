Dame Laura Davies is to become the first ever woman to play on the European Senior Tour at the 2018 Shipco Masters in Denmark

Laura Davies To Play On Men’s Senior Tour Next Month

Dame Laura Davies has broken many a record down the years, and will break another one next month by becoming the first ever lady to play on the European Staysure Tour (previously know as European Senior Tour).

The 54-year-old will be in the field at the 2018 Shipco Masters in Denmark from 1st-3rd June.

Britain’s most successful golfer of the modern era has won 84 times as a pro including four majors and has competed in 12 Solheim Cups.

“My golfing career has been played in parallel with a number of players who are currently on the Senior Tour, so I’m really looking forward to testing my wits against them,” said Davies.

“You only get one chance to become the first, and the time is right to do it,” she said.

