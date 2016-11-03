Lee Westwood is working with former snooker player Chris Henry to speed up his putting

Lee Westwood Hires Ex-Snooker Player to Improve Putting

Lee Westwood’s form could soon be on the rise after his manager Chubby Chandler revealed the former world number one is now working with a sports psychologist specifically for his putting.

Westwood, who has won 42 times worldwide but is still chasing his first major, has struggled on the greens in recent times, despite remaining as one of golf’s best ball strikers.

The Yorkshireman finished two shy of Danny Willett at the Masters to finish in a tie for second and was in contention after 54 holes of the US Open before a poor final round.

Westwood’s putting came under criticism at the Ryder Cup where, partnered with Willett, he missed from two feet on the final hole in the Saturday fourballs to hand JB Holmes and Ryan Moore a 1up victory.

Chubby Chandler told The Mirror “He finished third at the British Masters and he started that week with a sports psychologist who is a bit different – a snooker player called Chris Henry.

“The magical words obviously worked. He got him to quicken up his putting routine – he has to hit it within six seconds from the moment he stands over it.”

Lee Westwood swing analysis

“It has definitely helped him, definitely cleared his brain out,” Chandler said.

“He has missed a few putts over the years that have mattered and it does get harder. That is why he is using this guy to help re-wire the brain a bit and instead of thinking it is going to miss, thinking it is going to go in.”

The Englishman currently sits 10th in the Race to Dubai and is ranked 45th in the Official World Golf Rankings.