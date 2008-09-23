Lee Westwood sets the Ryder record straight

Lee Westwood has issued a statement regarding his reported comments after the Ryder Cup



“A lot of what I said in Valhalla during and after the Ryder Cup didn’t come out quite as I intended and finished up sounding like sour grapes.



“So let me say right now that I applaud America’s victory, Paul Azinger’s captaincy in general and the vast majority of the watching public who witnessed a titanic struggle between two very good sides.



“I regret that I singled out a small minority of the crowd who had a go at me and my family during competition days because far and away the greater majority were impeccably behaved and got right behind their team… as did the excellent European supporters.



“My comments about the hecklers and Paul’s geeing up the crowd before the event were in no way intended to be an excuse or the words of an ungracious loser because the American team performed brilliantly and fully deserved to win.



“Paul turned out to be a very good captain and both his ideas and tactics were spot on so it doesn’t surprise me that there is a move to keep him in that position for the next match in Wales.



“I may not have been too thrilled with one or two things that happened in Valhalla, but I am taking absolutely nothing away from America’s win. When you’re beaten by a better side, you just have to admit it.



“Well done USA. See you in Celtic Manor.”