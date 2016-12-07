Maximilian Zechmann collapses on the fairway during the Dubai Ladies Masters which has now been halted

LET Caddie Dies During Dubai Ladies Masters

Maximilian Zechmann, Anne-Lise Caudual’s caddie, has died during the Dubai Ladies Masters.

The 56-year-old collapsed whilst in the fairway on the 13th hole and died in hospital after being treated by medics.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

The tournament, in which 54 players had not started, has been halted.

It will start again tomorrow, but had been reduced to 54-holes.

Scotland’s Carly Booth was playing in the same group as Anne-Lise.

Zechmann caddied on the men’s European Tour for a number of different players including Markus Brier and Marcel Siem

Ladies European Tour CEO Ivan Khodabakhsh commented: “Everyone at the Ladies European Tour is extremely shocked and saddened today by this sudden death and therefore we have taken the decision to suspend first round play as a mark of respect. On behalf of our membership, we offer heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family and loved ones.”

Mohamed Juma Buamaim, vice chairman and CEO of golf in DUBAi said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of this caddie. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Tributes on social media have flooded in from around the golfing world.