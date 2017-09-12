World number two Lexi Thompson comes into the fifth and final major of the season fresh off victory at the Indy Classic last week

Lexi Thompson Headlines Evian Championship

Glory’s last shot? The final roll of the dice? It’s the fifth and final women’s major championship this week in France as the world’s best head to Evian-les-Bains for the Evian Championship.

World number two Lexi Thompson is favourite to wrap up her third title of the year and second major championship having won last week at the inaugural Indy Women In Tech Championship.

Lexi beat former world number one Lydia Ko down the stretch to seal her 12th win as a pro.

She then, traditional for Indianapolis winners, drank milk and poured it over her head before kissing the bricks by the racetrack.

She also went for a victory lap in a Corvette Stingray at over 120mph.

Lexi will face stiff competition from world number one So Yeon Ryu, who beat her in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration after the American was penalised four strokes.

Lydia Ko is down to world number 8 but her second place finish last week was the best of her season as she prepares for a tournament she won in 2015.

This week sees the return of Suzann Pettersen after she missed the Solheim Cup with a back injury. The Norweigan won this event in 2013 in its first year as a major championship and is seeking her first LPGA win since June 2015.

Related: USA Wins Solheim Cup

RICOH Women’s British Open runner-up Jodi Ewart Shadoff is in the field, as is Georgia Hall, who came third, as well as Charley Hull and Mel Reid.

Ai Miyazato plays her final tournament this week in Evian before retirement. The former world number one has won this tournament twice but they were both before it achieved major status. She is yet to win a major, but has won 25 times as a professional.

How to watch the Evian Championship on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be showing all four days live this week, with coverage on Sky Sports Golf starting at 10am on Thursday and Friday, and 11.30am on the weekend.

Thu 14th Sept: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 10am and 2.30pm

Fri 15th Sept: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 10am and 2.30pm

Sat 16th Sept: Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Sun 17th Sept: Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Want to watch the Evian Championship on Sky Sports?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99

For £33.99 you can purchase a Sky Sports Month Pass which will allow you to watch next week’s FedEx Cup finale at East lake as well as the Presidents Cup the following week.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.