Logjam At Top of US Open Leaderboard After Round 2

There is a fourway tie at the top of the US Open Leaderboard after the second round of the 2017 US Open
US Open Leaderboard After Round 2
Two rounds down and two to go at the US Open at Erin Hills and we are still no closer to discovering the identity of the 2017 US Open champion.
Overnight leader Rickie Fowler went 28 holes in a row without a bogey and then had three in a row, and this has really made the tournament very interesting.
Seven under led after round one and seven under leads after round two, with the weather expected at the weekend, seven under would probably win the tournament.
Brooks Koepka looked like he might be the man to lead the way on nine under, but two bogeys on the back nine meant he was at 7 under and still very much in the hunt.
Paul Casey is one of the joint leaders after an up and down round of one under par, he took an eight on the par-5 14th, but bounced back brilliantly with 5 birdies in his last 11 holes to save his round.
Casey is not the only Englishman atop the leaderboard as he is joined by Tommy Fleetwood, who had an excellent round of 70, and is a group of four all at the top of the leaderboard going into round 3.
Chez Reavie had an incredible round of 65, but he was not the only person to shoot that score with Hideki Matsuyama showing his class and the world number four is just two shots back now – the Japanese player was tipped by the GM tipster before the tournament.
The cut was at an unusually low one over par this year, meaning that the whole field is covered by just eight shots.
Indeed Matsuyama is now the highest ranked player in the field with the top three in the world all missing the cut.
Jason Day followed up a 79 in the first round with a 75 in round two, Rory McIlroy was always up against it after a 78 on Thursday and although he shot one under on Friday he was well short of the cut.
The biggest name to miss though is world number one Dustin Johnson who could just not hole any putts and finished a couple of shots outside the cut at three over par.
The players tee off a little later the the first two rounds on Saturday