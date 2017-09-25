Lucas Bjerregaard wins Portugal Masters

Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark carded a closing round of 65 to win the Portugal Masters by four shots from Scotland’s Marc Warren over the Victoria Course in Vilamoura.

Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark finished on a four-round total of 20-under-par to win the Portugal Masters by four shots from Scotland’s Marc Warren. It was Bjerregaard’s first European Tour victory.

Fighting to save his card for next season, the Dane produced a superb final round of 65 to hold off the pack and ensure his place on the European Tour.

“Today is up there with one of my best rounds,” said Bjerregaard. “Not so much the six under around here, I’ve done that before, but under the pressure some of the shots I hit – the two shots I hit on 17 are some of the best I’ve hit in a long time.”

Bjerregaard began the final round a shot clear of George Coetzee of South Africa and he started brightly with birdies at the 1st, 4th, 5th and 8th holes.

Coetzee and Graeme Storm applied some pressure around the turn but Bjerregaard pulled away on the run for home and won with something to spare.

“I’ve been in this position a couple of times before so to finally come through and get my first win feels really good,” he said.

George Coetzee faltered on the final hole, finding the water and racking up a triple-bogey seven. That left Marc Warren of Scotland alone in second place with Englishmen Eddie Pepperell and Graeme Storm tied for third.

3 Talking points from the Portugal Masters

1 – This was an important victory for the 26-year-old Bjerregaard. The Dane had come into the week in 114th place on the Race to Dubai standings with only the top-100 retaining their playing privileges for next season. He’s now ensured his place on the circuit for 2018.

“It feels really good,” he said. “It’s definitely not been the year I’ve been looking for. To be honest it’s been really tough, so to be in contention again felt really good and to come out on top feels even better.”

2 – Scotland’s Marc Warren is also fighting to retain his card, he headed into the week in 173rd on the standings. He closed with a 67 to finish outright second and picked up €222,220 in prize money. He’s now up to 100th place – right on the bubble to keep his card.

“I didn’t look at the leaderboards. I knew the middle of the back nine Lucas was a few in front, so just trying to finish as best as I could. You know, trying not to go chasing it, stay patient,” he said.

Marc Warren ball striking lesson:

3 – Eddie Pepperell continued his good run of form on the European Tour. His last three finishes on the circuit have been tied 5th, tied 3rd and now another tied 3rd. He’s 54th on the Race to Dubai standings and looking forward to a return to the UK for the next two weeks.

“I’ll be in next week now (the British Masters) and I’ll play the Dunhill Links,” he said. “There’s lots of golf to play in climates and courses I’m more suited to. Yeah, I’ve got lots to look forward to.”

Portugal Masters

Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

Sep 21-24

Purse: €2,000,000 Par: 71

1 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 66 65 68 65 264 €333,330

2 Marc Warren (Sco) 67 64 70 67 268 €222,220

T3 Eddie Pepperell (Eng) 66 67 68 68 269 €112,600

T3 Graeme Storm (Eng) 67 66 69 67 269 €112,600

T5 Ricardo Gouveia (Por) 69 67 69 65 270 €77,400

T5 Jose Filipe Lima (Por) 69 66 68 67 270 €77,400

T7 Dean Burmester (RSA) 66 67 72 66 271 €46,320

T7 George Coetzee (RSA) 64 69 67 71 271 €46,320

T7 Nacho Elvira (Esp) 66 68 68 69 271 €46,320

T7 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe) 68 71 64 68 271 €46,320

T7 Wu Ashun (Chn) 65 70 67 69 271 €46,320

