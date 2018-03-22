The big-hitting american bent his putter on the 6th hole but still took Justin Thomas to the 18th

Luke List Putts With Wedge In Match Against Justin Thomas

Luke List had to putt with his wedge for most of the round on day one of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

He was playing against world number two Justin Thomas in a rematch of their recent Honda Classic playoff.

List was two down after six holes and smashed his putter against a wall which bent it – meaning he had to putt with a wedge for the next 12 holes.

He went 3 down after seven but clawed it back to 1 down with one to play – and actually holed some nice putts with his wedge.

He made 1 birdie in the first six holes with his putter and three birdies in the next 12 with his wedge.

“I was walking off the 6th tee, and I was a little unhappy about the way I was feeling, a little under the weather,” said List.

“And I thought it was like a brush area and I just kind of swiped my putter, and it turned out to be a wall. It bent like a fraction of an inch. So unfortunately I couldn’t use it the rest of the way. Stupid on my part.

“I’ll get the club fixed and it’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

He holed this beauty from off the green on 15:

And then this clutch birdie putt/chip to win the 16th:

However, JT won the match 2up with this superb bunker shot on the final hole:

“He hit some great putts and he made some good ones when he needed to,” said Justin Thomas.

“I told Jimmy we just need to hit a lot of greens and make him have to make putts with that wedge.”

