A host of Europe's best players will descend upon Lumine next month for the 2017 finale European Tour Q-School stage

Lumine To Host European Tour Q School Next Month

Today marks just one month to go until some of Europe’s finest golfers descend on Lumine Mediterránea Beach & Golf Community for the final stage of Q School from November 11-16.

With the top 25 players and ties earning European Tour cards for 2017-18 season, the event is likely to provide drama and excitement in abundance as 156 aspiring professionals battle it out during this unique, six-day event, providing the ultimate test of concentration and stamina.

With everything on the line for all Final Stage participants, Lumine will share the spotlight and attract the gaze of a worldwide golfing audience of millions.

Related: What is Q School?

Measured at 6,334 metres and 6,300 metres respectively, the par-72 Hills and par-71 Lakes courses will offer a stern challenge to even the very best players seeking European Tour playing privileges for next season.

While the Hills will provide all competitors with the most stunning views of the resort as they wind their way through the extensive plantations of olive and carob trees, the Lakes is a links-like design featuring areas of wetlands and natural vegetation.

Related: From delight to despair: The 2016 European Tour Q-School round up

Looking ahead to the upcoming event, General Manager of Lumine Mediterránea Beach & Golf Community, Calle Carlsson, commented: “We are tremendously excited about the opportunity to host Q School Final Stage for the very first time, which is now just a month away.

This event represents the final opportunity for many of these golfers to earn a Tour card for next year, and we will be ensuring that Lumine is in perfect shape both on and off course to accommodate every need of the players as they go through what is likely to be an emotionally-charged week.”

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram