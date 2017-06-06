Expand 11 Of The Best Golf Shoes 2017

Lyoness Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

James Morrison 4 points at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – Finished 4th in this tournament last season and I feel he will go well again in this field. Has had a couple of top 10s this season and has only missed one cut.

David Horsey 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman has been playing better in the last month with a couple of top 10s in recent times. He has also had two top 10s in this event in the past. Price appears to be inflated due to the short-price favourite.

Zander Lombard 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – I am a big fan of the young South African, he was 2nd a couple of weeks ago in Italy and, most importantly, he was 5th in this event last season.

Kristoffer Broberg 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Swede finally broke a run of 6 consecutive missed cuts with a good performance at the Nordea Masters last week. Has a best placed finish of 6th in this event, so at these odds worth a punt.

Please bet responsibly and the best of luck!