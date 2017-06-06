The European Tour are in Atzenbrugg in Austria and the picturesque Diamond CC, check out our Lyoness Open Golf Betting Tips from the Golf Monthly Tipster
Lyoness Open Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour are in Austria this week for the Lyoness Open at the Diamond Country Club.
Ashun Wu was the surprise victor last season and the Chinaman is in the field again this year at a price of 100/1.
There is a very short-priced favourite in the form of Bernd Wiesberger, the Austrian is fancied to do well in front of his home crowd and is just 9/2 to win.
The GM Tipster is back in decent form with 2 wins and 3 top 5s in the last two weeks, check out his season totals at our golf betting tips homepage.
Lyoness Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
James Morrison 4 points at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – Finished 4th in this tournament last season and I feel he will go well again in this field. Has had a couple of top 10s this season and has only missed one cut.
David Horsey 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman has been playing better in the last month with a couple of top 10s in recent times. He has also had two top 10s in this event in the past. Price appears to be inflated due to the short-price favourite.
Zander Lombard 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – I am a big fan of the young South African, he was 2nd a couple of weeks ago in Italy and, most importantly, he was 5th in this event last season.
Kristoffer Broberg 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Swede finally broke a run of 6 consecutive missed cuts with a good performance at the Nordea Masters last week. Has a best placed finish of 6th in this event, so at these odds worth a punt.
Please bet responsibly and the best of luck!