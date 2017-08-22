There is sure to be plenty of drama as the European Tour travels to the Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, check out who we think will triumph with our Made in Denmark Golf Betting Tips

Made in Denmark Golf Betting Tips

This week the European Tour are back in Scandinavia for Made in Denmark the event being played at the atmospheric Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Last season a superb final round of 62 led Thomas Pieters to his third European Tour title and helped him secure his Ryder Cup Captain’s Pick.

This year the Belgian is again the favourite to win being 8/1 with Soren Kjeldsen (12/1) and Thorbjorn Olesen (14/1) being also similarly well fancied.

The GM Tipster is having another solid year with his betting tips, to check out how his season has been going go to our golf betting tips homepage.

Made In Denmark Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Bradley Dredge 4 points each way at 21/1 with sportnation.bet – The Welshman is awfully hard to ignore in this event. In its history the event has been staged on three occasions, all at Himmerland, and Dredge ha shared two runner-up finishes and a 6th… a 13th at the Irish Open recently shows he is not in the worst form either.

David Horsey 3 points each way at 33/1 with sportnation.bet – The Englishman won the event in 2015, has had two top 10s this season and is well refreshed following a break after the Open Championship.

Eddie Pepperell 2 points each way at 65/1 with sportnation.bet – The young Englishman is having an odd season with seven missed cuts and a DQ, but has also had some good performances with a top 20 at the US Open and a top 10 at the Nordea Masters. Was 4th here in 2014 as well, so has some course form as well.

Tom Lewis 1 point each way at 100/1 with sportnation.bet – Finished 9th last week at the Paul Lawrie Match Play and will have got plenty of confidence from that. Has been knocking on the door all season and has only missed three cuts from 13 events. In his three appearances here he has finished between 26th and 15th on each occasion.

As ever do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you.