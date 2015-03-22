Madeira Islands Open – Portugal – BPI Cancelled

After four days of wind, rain and fog, the Madeira Islands Open – Portugal – BPI was cancelled when it became clear it would be impossible to complete the requisite 36 holes.

After four days of wind, rain and fog, the Madeira Islands Open – Portugal – BPI was cancelled when it became clear it would be impossible to complete the requisite 36 holes.

Some 60mm of rain fell during Saturday night and Sunday morning, meaning the second and final round couldn’t start. The event had initially been reduced to 36 holes because of terrible weather.

As the greenkeeping staff worked hard to prepare the course during the delay on Sunday morning, more rain fell and the course remained unplayable, so the final round couldn’t get underway.

With a weather warning issued for Monday due to strong winds, it was decided the tournament should be cancelled and that all scores would be null and void. Through 18 holes, Denmark’s J.B. Hansen had led by a stroke from a group of eight players after a round of 68.

This is just the third event in European Tour history to be cancelled. The Compaq European Grand Prix of 1998 was also called off due to adverse weather while the WGC – American Express Championship of 2001 was cancelled in the wake of the terrorist attacks in New York on September 11.

The European Tour has already begun discussions with the sponsors and host venue to reschedule the event for another week in The 2015 Race to Dubai schedule.