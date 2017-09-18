Marc Leishman wins BMW Championship

Australia’s Marc Leishman produced four superb rounds to win the BMW Championship and give himself a clear chance of claiming the FedEx Cup for 2017.

Marc Leishman led the BMW Championship after a brilliant opening round of 62 and he never relinquished his advantage at the top of the board. The Australian finished five clear of Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose at Conway Farms.

Justin Rose got closest to Leishman when he moved to within two of the Australian on the back nine on Sunday. But Leishman responded brilliantly to the pressure. He birdied the 15th and 16th holes to pull clear once again and he was able to cruise home for the win.

Leishman’s 23-under-par total broke the 72-hole tournament record that had been set by Tiger Woods at Cog Hill back in 2007.

Justin Rose ended the week tied for second with Rickie Fowler. Australia’s Jason Day finished alone in fourth.

3 Talking points from the BMW Championship

1 – This was a big win for 33-year-old Leishman. It was his second PGA Tour title of the season, following the Arnold Palmer Invitational. It has lifted him to 15th on the Official World Ranking and, crucially, it moved him to fourth place on the FedEx Cup points list. That means, going into the season-ending Tour Championship Leishman has a clear chance to win the FedEx Cup and the $10 million first prize. If he wins at East Lake, he is FedEx Cup champion.

2 – The top-five on the standings going into East Lake all have a chance to win the FedEx Cup if they win the Tour Championship and the battle to secure the fifth seeding was intense to the death at Conway Farms. Rickie Fowler needed to birdie the par-5 last to get there – His second went through the green and he was unable to get up-and-down. In the end it as Spain’s Jon Rahm who took the spot. He birdied four of his last five holes to do it.

3 – The other battle at Conway Farms was to earn a place in the top-30 on the FedEx Cup standings as only the top-30 will play at East Lake.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay played their way in and Sergio Garcia scraped through after drama on the home hole that saw him play a shot from the rocks in the stream.

Phil Mickelson wasn’t so lucky, he needed an eagle on the last to make it to East Lake but, although his long pitch-and-run effort hit the hole, it didn’t drop and he narrowly missed out.

BMW Championship

Conway Farms GC, Lake Forest, Illinois

Sep 14-17

Purse: $8,750,000 Par: 71

1 Marc Leishman (Aus) 62 64 68 67 261

T2 Justin Rose (Eng) 67 68 66 65 266

T2 Rickie Fowler (USA) 65 64 70 67 266

4 Jason Day (Aus) 64 65 70 69 268

T5 Matt Kuchar (USA) 67 68 67 67 269

T5 Jon Rahm (Esp) 69 68 65 67 269

T7 Tony Finau (USA) 65 72 70 64 271

T7 Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 70 71 65 271

T9 Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 67 71 68 66 272

T9 Webb Simpson (USA) 66 73 65 68 272

T9 Patrick Cantlay (USA) 67 65 70 70 272

